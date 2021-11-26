ATLANTA (CBS46) — As many sat down to enjoy their Turkey dinners, medical experts in the US were making calls to their South African counterparts to discuss a newly discovered COVID-19 variant.
“Mutations that are raising some concern particularly with regards to possible transmissibility increase and possible evasion of immune response. We don’t know that for sure right now,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to President Joe Biden and Director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Dr. Fauci said they don’t believe the strain is here in the U.S. just yet
“Anything is possible. There’s no indication that there is right now.”
However the effects of the new variant are already showing, with several countries banning flights from South Africa and sending the stock market tumbling.
With more people coming together for Thanksgiving experts say people should be wearing masks if they are unsure of the vaccination status of those they are sharing a meal with.
The expected bump in cases from Thanksgiving has prompted Fulton County schools to keep their COVID-19 reporting portal open during the break.
“Please continue to report any incidents or exposure over the holiday break and please do not come back to work and or school as a student if you’re symptomatic,” said Dr. Mike Looney, Fulton County Schools Superintendent. “And realize that there will be additional cases as families congregate and get together over the holiday period.”
Experts say the are waiting to receive more information from the virus sequence to see how well current vaccines work against this new variant.
