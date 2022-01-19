ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia’s Secretary of State says Georgia’s current voter registration system needs improvements so his office is switching to a new program for the 2022 elections.
The current system called ElectioNet or e-net has been in place since 2013. Raffensperger said it’s time to upgrade for security.
“Technology evolves just as our threat environment evolves,” Raffensperger said. “Our team realized we needed a faster, better, friendlier, and more secure system and that’s why we chose this more secure technology platform.”
The new system is called the Georgia Registered Voter Information system, GRVIS for short. Raffensperger says software company, Salesforce will implement the program and it will be housed on servers using the federal risk authorization management program.
“These are the services used by The Department of Defense and other highly sensitive, high-target federal agencies,” Raffensperger said. “This new system is more advanced, more secure, and more user-friendly and will give our elections directors and my office new tools to better manage our election efforts.”
As for voters, not much should change, according to Raffensperger’s spokesman. The current voter registration data that’s active in the e-net system will be integrated over to the new system. County elections officials are already being trained to manage the system that’s intended to be easier for them.
“Like we have done before, we will meet this challenge as we have done before. I don’t anticipate any major issues,” said Milton Kidd, the elections director in Douglas County. “The number one thing voters can do is to check your information. You have access to the my voter page,” Kidd said.
CBS46 asked why the changes are coming right now, ahead of a big election year. The Secretary of State’s office spokesperson says each year is an election year and they’ve been working on getting this change in place since 2020.
“It will be online in March, but we will continue to keep e-net operable so we have a backup system,” Raffensperger said. “The counties will have a lot of work but they did an 100% hand recount working with us so it will be a total team effort and we will be working alongside them to get this fully implemented for the elections in the spring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.