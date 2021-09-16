ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is ramping up efforts to ensure only American citizens vote in Georgia elections.
He wants a constitutional amendment that will state that only U.S. citizens can vote in Georgia. In a press conference Thursday morning, Raffensperger signed a petition from the grassroots group, “Americans for Citizen Voting,” which says only American Citizens can vote in Georgia Elections.
“The surprising and alarming truth is that there are localities in the U.S. that allow non-U.S. citizens to vote and in Georgia there have been attempts here in Georgia to allow non-U.S. citizens to vote,” said Ken Hand with Americans for Citizen Voting.
Raffensperger vowed during his campaign to work to ensure that only American citizens are eligible to vote. A spokesperson for Raffensperger’s office tells CBS46 that the Americans for Citizens Voting contacted their office about their mutual efforts to track instances of non-citizen voting.
So far, the Georgia Secretary of State’s office tells CBS46 it has only been able to identify one case of suspected voting by a non-citizen.
“We’re currently investigating a case in DeKalb County,” said Jordan Fuchs. “At the end of the day, one is too many, and we must shore up any failures in the process that would allow this to happen.”
The case out of DeKalb will be discussed at a hearing on Tuesday.
“It is a movement to allow non-citizens to vote, non-citizens with green cards to vote in our municipal elections such as school boards and mayoralships,” said Christopher Arps, president of Americans for Citizen Voting. “Voting is a privilege for U.S. citizens. I cannot go to Mexico. I can’t go to Canada and vote in their elections. They should not be able to do that here,” Arps continued.
The group expressed concerns that U.S. cities like San Francisco are allowing votes from non-citizens in elections, as San Francisco recently approved non-citizen voting in its school board elections.
“These trends make it clear that more needs to be done to uphold the integrity of Georgia elections ,” Raffensperger said.
The non-profit also points out that states like Alabama, Colorado, North Dakota and Florida have recently passed amendments to ensure that only U.S. Citizens can vote in elections.
Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly calls the effort "political grandstanding" and a "solution in search of a problem."
"Every person who is a citizen can already vote in the state of Georgia. That’s it," Beverly said. "If you are a noncitizen you are already excluded from voting in the state of Georgia," Beverly said.
Georgia law makes it clear that only citizens are allowed to legally vote in elections.
The Georgia Constitution outlines the same rule, under Article 2, Section 1, stating in part that that voting eligibility is extended to “every person who is a citizen of the United States and a resident of Georgia as defined by law, who is at least 18 years of age who is at least 18 years of age and not disenfranchised by this article, and who meets minimum residency requirements…”
Raffensperger wants to strengthen the language through a constitutional amendment.
“We need to add a simple word to the constitution: the word ‘only.’” said Hand. “By adding this small word to the constitution, it will clarify that only U.S. citizens can vote in Georgia election and this will stop the push by extreme groups who want to allow non-citizens to vote,” he went on.
To get the constitutional change on the November 2022 ballot, state lawmakers would have to vote for a referendum with a two-third’s passing vote.
The decision to the “citizen’s only” language would then be in the hands of Georgia voters in the November 2022 election.
The full news conference can be watched below:
