EAST COBB, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, was the guest speaker at the Wednesday breakfast meeting of the Rotary Club of East Cobb.
Raffensperger is a Republican from Johns Creek who is in his first term, and he has announced he will seek re-election in 2022.
He has been in the national spotlight since the 2020 presidential election, when former President Donald Trump’s campaign made accusations of voter fraud in Georgia, which current President Joe Biden won by fewer than 12,000 votes.
Raffensperger ordered a manual recount before the Trump campaign requested an automated recounts, both of which confirmed Biden as the winner of Georgia’s 16 electoral votes.
In a piece for The Wall Street Journal on in December, Raffensperger wrote that Trump was using the “same playbook” as Stacey Abrams, a Democratic former legislator who lost to Brian Kemp in the 2018 Georgia governor’s race but never conceded.
Trump has vowed to work against Raffensperger’s re-election, and supports U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who is seeking the GOP nomination for Secretary of State.
This past weekend, Abrams held a voting rights roundtable in Atlanta that included Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.
On Monday morning, Raffensperger tweeted that Klobuchar, who ran for president in 2020, “has pushed the lie that Stacey Abrams’ election was stolen to support the elections takeover. She must be held accountable.”
