ATLANTA (CBS46) -- With less than a month to go before Georgia's presidential primary election, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is expected to update reporters Tuesday on the readiness of the state's new voting machines.
The $104 million system developed by Dominion Voting Systems replaces an aging system that Georgia voters had used since 2004.
The new touch-screen machines are connected to printers that produce paper ballots which give voters a summary of their votes. Voters then feed their ballots into scanners that read, tally and store the ballots.
The new machines are facing some criticisms.
Some activists in Sumter County have asked a judge for an emergency hearing, saying the font on the new machines is too big, which could cause others to see how a person votes.
Other critics insist the codes the machines generate could be susceptible to hackers.
Raffensperger has said that's virtually impossible.
In October, he told CBS46 News there's been a small amount of human error in the initial trials, but that overall, the new machines are performing well.
Raffensperger is scheduled to speak about the voting machines at an Atlanta Press Club event Monday.
