ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia saw yet another drop in unemployment in September with only 3.2% of Georgians reportedly without work.
The number of employed Georgians rose above five million last month. Governor Brian Kemp credited the numbers to his decision to keep businesses open despite a looming pandemic that has already claimed over 27,000 lives in the state.
"As the top state for business for an eighth straight year with an all-time low unemployment rate, Georgia’s economy is booming,” said Governor Kemp. “Keeping Georgia open for business and getting people back to work has led to nearly 200,000 jobs added this year, record investment in communities across the state, and the fewest unemployed Georgians in twenty years. This historic news highlights the Peach State as the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”
Jobs were reportedly up 14,300 (1.3%) in September and up 194,400 (4.4%) over the year.
For more information on jobs and the current labor force data, visit Georgia Labor Market Explorer to view a comprehensive report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.