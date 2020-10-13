ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In the past week, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports a statewide increase of 4.3 percent in new coronavirus cases.

But even with the increase, Georgia is still down 66 percent compared to the pandemic's peak July 24; and also down to 5 percent from last week's 7.8 percent in statewide positivity. Metro Atlanta counties showing an increase of five percent or greater include Cobb, parts of Douglas and Fulton.

The highest number of outbreaks continue to be reported in schools, long-term care facilities, correctional facilities and workplaces.

As of October 13, a total of 333,304 confirmed coronavirus and 7,454 deaths have been reported since March. DPH says 1,122,819 tests have been administered.

Just last month Governor Brian Kemp announced that state would receive its first shipment of 200,000 rapid COVID-19 tests, but could expect upwards of three million in the coming months.

DPH is operating 189 SPOCs, including mobile and pop-up locations statewide.

State health officials are also urging the public to get the flu vaccine in hopes of avoiding a second-wave health crisis of flu meets coronavirus.

“Now more than ever, influenza vaccination is critical not only to protect people from getting sick, but to reduce the burden on our healthcare system already caring for COVID-19 patients,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H, DPH commissioner. “Even if the vaaccine doesn’t prevent illness from flu completely, it can help reduce the severity and risk of serious complications – and keep people out of the hospital during this COVID-19 pandemic.”