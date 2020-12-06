Georgia senate candidates Kelly Loeffler (R-Georgia) and Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia) faced off Sunday in a televised debate.
The debate took place at the Atlanta Press Club where earlier, democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff debated from an empty podium after republican incumbent David Perdue declined to attend.
Jon Ossoff campaign released the following statement ahead of the debate: “It’s gonna be me and an empty podium; David Perdue is pleading the fifth. If David Perdue doesn't want to answer questions in public and debate his opponent, that's fine, he just shouldn't run for re-election to the United States Senate.”
CBS46 reached out to each campaign for a comment ahead of Sunday night's debate.
Tune into CBS46 News at 9 and 11 p.m. for a full recap.
