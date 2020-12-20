CUMMING AND DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Early voting ends December 31st, but more than 1.3 million Georgians have already voted in the Georgia Senate runoff election.
Candidates are using the last two and a half weeks to push voters to get to the polls.
“We’re fighting for the future of America right here in Georgia,” said Senator Kelly Loeffler, candidate for U.S. Senator at a rally in Cumming, Georgia.
“We get to write the next chapter in our history,” said Jon Ossoff, Candidate for U.S. Senator, at a rally in Duluth, Georgia.
The January 5th senate runoffs are around the corner and Senator Kelly Loeffler and Senator David Perdue held a rally in Forsyth County Sunday evening.
“Are you ready to show America that Georgia’s a red state,” Loeffler yelled to the crowd.
As their challengers Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff held an outdoor Latino victory fund get-out-the-vote event in Gwinnett County.
“Your candidates are a young, Jewish son of an immigrant, mentored by John Lewis, and a black preacher, who holds Dr. King’s pulpit at Ebenezer’s Baptist Church,” Ossoff said to the crowd.
After Biden’s win, many Democrats said they want his priorities implemented with the help of a unified government.
“We have seen record voter turnout across the board in this runoff election,” said Reverend Raphael Warnock, a candidate for U.S. Senator.
On the other hand, many Republicans want to keep Biden in check with a GOP-controlled Senate.
“Take your friends, your family, make sure your coworkers have a plan to vote,” Senator Loeffler said.
Dozens of people showed up to each event to support their candidates.
Even some celebrities made an appearance.
“If you haven’t voted, go and vote, you can go today…there are free rides to the polls!” said Eva Longoria on stage at the Ossoff/Warnock rally.
Spending data shows campaigns and independent groups have spent more than $400 million on advertisements
“The eyes of America are on us, not just Kelly, not just me, but you,” said Senator David Perdue, candidate for U.S. Senator, to the crowd.
And candidates are fighting until they reach the finish line…
“Are we going to get this done?” Loeffler said, as the crowd erupted in cheers.
“Healthcare is at stake, affordable living wage, and we need COVID19 pandemic relief, and we need it now,” added Reverend Warnock.
