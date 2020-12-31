Georgia Senate candidates ramp up efforts to get out the vote

All eyes are on Georgia’s senate run off races with the elections just days away both republicans and democrats are ramping up their get out to vote efforts.
“What happens here affects all of America, we need you to call your friends, your family, text and call. My friend Marsha Blackburn the great Tennessee senator says five calls a day will keep the liberals away,” said Senator Kelly Loeffler to a crowd in Gwinnett.
But the republican party aren’t just using the grass roots approach to in courage voter turnout, Thursday country music star riley green held a concert in Gainesville in support of Senators Perdue and Loeffler, and commissioner Bubba McDonald and the party is also taking steps to appeal to black voters.
“We are laser focused on meeting those voters where they are, that’s why of part of our strategy has been to reach out to black owned media across the state and at radio stations, newspapers as well as digital ads and peer to peer text messaging”, said Bradford Traywick with the Opportunity Matters Fund.
The republican party has spent thousands that they normally would not have to connect the minorities. But, according to a Project 538 poll Loeffler is trailing with Warnock ahead by 54% to her 45%. The poll, also found Ossoff ahead of perdue 53% to 45%. To continue that momentum Ossoff spent new year’s eve at a rally in Suwanee.
Friday Ossoff will be in East Point, Stone Mountain and then Athens.
“You deserve a senator who has your back, not just when it’s politically expedient, not just when he’s about to face the people but at all times and if you elect me and Rev. Warnock to the Senate we will deliver the direct Covid relief that the people need,” said Ossoff to the crowd in Cobb county.
