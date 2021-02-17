Just months after Georgia gave President Joe Biden it's Electoral College votes and the state elected two Democrats to represent it in the United States Senate; the Georgia legislature is moving closer to enacting new voting restrictions on the state.
A state Senate subcommittee voted to advance several bills to the Senate Ethics Committee dealing with voting in the state. The first, Senate Bill 67, would end absentee ballot voting for anyone except those who are over 75, have a physical disability, or are out of town. The bill comes in the wake of record-setting absentee voting in the 2020 general election, which primarily went to Democratic candidates.
Georgia has had no-reason absentee voting for more than a decade when the GOP-led legislature passed rules to allow it. The no-reason system wasn't questioned in previous election cycles won by Republican candidates including Donald Trump, Mitt Romney, and John McCain. Multiple states across the country, including swings states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, North Carolina, and Florida, currently allow no-excuse absentee voting.
A second bill that will also go before the Senate Ethics Committee would require Georgians who do qualify for absentee balloting to provide a copy of their photo ID or driver's license number. A third bill (SB 89) would require the creation of a state "chief elections officer" inside the Secretary of State's office. This new position would have the responsibility of dealing with county election offices that are considered underperforming. Finally, a fourth bill (SB 93) would enact restrictions and set limitations on the used of mobile polling locations like those used in 2020 by Fulton County.
The four new bills now sit before the Senate Ethics Committee and could be heard by the committee as early as Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.