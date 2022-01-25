ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia Senate Republicans are laying out legislative priorities for 2022.
New bills are being filed focusing on schools, protests and even social media censorship.
Other priorities include teaching about race in the classroom.
The Senate Republican Caucus did not answer questions today. They urged everyone to read the bills first and said they would answer questions later in the week after the bills have been filed.
