ATLANTA (CBS46) — Tuesday, Georgia’s Senate Republican Caucus held a press conference to announce their top four legislative priorities for the current session.
New bills are being filed this week focusing on critical race theory, protests and social media censorship.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, led the news conference.
"Despite unprecedented challenges and distractions, I believe our Senate republican caucus stayed focused on getting real results that embodied our belief of real people solving real problems," Dugan said.
"Senate republicans showed that we will fight back on behalf of the people of Georgia. Two shining examples were Senate Bill 202, a monumental election integrity law that has become the national model for making it easier to vote yet harder to cheat," he continued, also adding that the body made it illegal for city governments to "defund" local police departments by reducing funding resources.
Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, is sponsoring a bill that will punishing rioters who commit vandalism at protests and penalize city officials who don’t stop riots or minimize police resources.
"This legislation also holds cities accountable for their failure to provide resources to the men and women of public safety that they need to protect their citizens," Robertson said as he expressed disapproval of the protests and and the handling of riots in Atlanta and other large cities during the social justice movements of 2020. "When local officials made the decision to have law enforcement stand down in the city of Atlanta, they should’ve been held accountable," Robertson said.
The lawmakers planning take on big tech companies in an effort to stop them from selling user data through social media. Sen. Greg Dolezal is filing possible legislation to prohibit the censorship of Republicans and conservative comments on social media. Notable Republican leaders including former President Donald Trump and Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green have both been banned from Twitter.
"I will introduce legislation to protect Georgia users across all major social media platforms from the ongoing censorship that has unfairly targeted conservatives and anyone who seems to challenge the prevailing thought," said Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming.
Dolezal says his bill would require social media companies to stop banning qualified political candidates from their platforms and publish their standards for shadow-banning users and implement those standards consistently across the board."
The Senate Republican Caucus did not answer questions at the press conference. They instead urged everyone to read the bills first and said they would answer questions later in the week after the bills have been filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.