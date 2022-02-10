ATLANTA (CBS46) — State Sen. Butch Miller says he wants Georgia law enforcement to be able to check to verify if someone is a legal citizen or not.
The bill introduced this week is only a couple paragraphs long. It says each peace officer in the state who lawfully arrests or detains an individual with or without a warrant or as the result of a traffic stop shall check such individual's citizenship status
Opponents of the bill argue that this is a gateway to racial and ethnic discrimination in police stops.
Miller says it is not about race.
The bill will be assigned to a committee in the next few days
