ATLANTA (CBS46) — Driver's who find themselves in trouble with their license could be getting relief if a state senator gets his way.
State Sen. Bruce Thompson says a pair of bills is intended to help people who had minor vehicle infractions keep their driver's licenses without going into debt to do it.
If you’re driving and get pulled over for a possible broken tail light or a minor violation you’re expected to go to court.
If you’re a no show your license will automatically be suspended under current Georgia law.
Sen. Bruce Thompson says a license suspension can quickly spiral into jail time if you don’t show up or notify the courts properly—or simply cant afford to pay. He adds that automatic license suspensions are adversely impacting Georgians, especially people struggling financially.
"You take a semi-small situation and turn it into an exasperated disaster for a family," Sen. Thompson said.
He says with so many people getting sick from COVID, no shows in court were far too common. His new bill would stop automatic license suspensions.
"It simply gives probate judges the discretion they don’t have to suspend that license. They can take other actions," Thompson told CBS46.
Thompson testified that last year 105,000 Georgians had their driver’s licenses suspended because of failure to appear in court.
He says many can’t afford to pay for reinstatement, so a second bill of his would waive reinstatement fees for driver's who meet low-income requirements.
"Driver’s services supports this bill and all we are trying to do is help individuals get back on their feet so they can drive to work and take care of the needs they have at home," Thompson.
Thursday's hearings did not include a vote. Thompson said he will request that it be put on the committee calendar in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.