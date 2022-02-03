ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, has introduced a new bill called the Parents Bill of Rights to give parents more autonomy over what their children learn in public schools.
It allows parents to request instructional materials that teachers will use to teach students and gives parents the option to have their children 'opt out' of some lessons.
The new bill goes beyond requiring a syllabus and outline be sent home. It also requires schools to provide parents with all instructional material so that they can review it for the first two weeks of a nine-week grading period.
Some parents say they want to make sure their children aren't being taught lessons they view as inappropriate, whether it is about race or sex, and they support the bill.
Educations though are pushing back, saying parents already have access and this perpetuates a divide between teachers and parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.