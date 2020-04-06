ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- After 30 years of serving Georgia's 4th District constituents, Senator Jack Hill has passed due to an unreleased cause of death at the age of 75.
In learning of Hills' passing, Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan issued a statement, saying in part that Hill's imprint would live on.
"Jack Hill was a true statesman, a man, of overwhelming integrity, and a servant leader," said Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan. "For three decades Georgians have benefited from his leadership and his calm and steady hand at the helm. He exhibited all the characteristics we hope for in a leader and was a true friend to all. Jack always ensured we were good stewards of taxpayer dollars, but it was more than that, he led with kindness and clarity," added Duncan.
Announcement: Statement from Lt. Governor Duncan on passing of Senator Jack Hill pic.twitter.com/QBjzVRhi2y— Geoff Duncan (@GeoffDuncanGA) April 6, 2020
In a Facebook post, Governor Brian Kemp said:
"Georgia lost a gentle giant today. Jack Hill was one of the kindest, most thoughtful people I ever served with. His loss is devastating to our state, but he leaves behind an unmatched legacy of hard work and public service. Please pray for his loved ones, colleagues, and community."
Hill served as the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and vice chairman of Senate Rules Committee.
The longest-serving Georgia senator, who was re-elected to his 15th term in 2018, is survived by his wife Ruth Ann and other family members.
