ATLANTA (CBS46) — Sen. Jon Ossoff is a father!
The Georgia lawmaker welcomed his first child, a girl, with wife, Dr. Alisha Kramer. Both Dr. Kramer and baby Eva are reported to be doing well.
"Dr. Kramer and Sen. Ossoff greatly appreciate everyone's well wishes," a spokesperson for the family said.
