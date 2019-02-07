ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Not everyone understands the rules of the road when it comes to stopping for schools buses. However, there are some that know and just don't follow it.
But some legislators are trying to make sure the law regarding it isn't confusing people.
“Saving the lives of our children is part of safety,” District 31 Senator Bill Heath said.
“This is very specific to saving the lives of our school age children riding these buses,” Heath said.
Somehow wording of the law changed last year.
“Final moments of the legislature last year it got changed to say you don’t have to stop if it is only separated by a turn lane,” Heath said.
Previously the law was if there was only a turn lane you must stop for a school bus that is stopped letting kids on or off with the lights going. The change in wording made it confusing whether you did or did not have to stop for just a turn lane.
Senator Heath decided to bring it back to clarify the wording so you must stop if there is a turn lane.
“Hopefully we’ll educate people and be as safe as we can out there,” Heath said.
How this confusing wording passed last year seems to be a mystery.
“I thought someone might have raised their hand and said why are you messing with language, but so far no one has done that,” Heath said. “They might realize the error of their ways.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.