ATLANTA (CBS46) -- State lawmakers in the Georgia Senate are scheduled to vote Thursday on a bill aimed at preventing high school students who are genetically male from competing in girls sports.
Senate Bill 435 would require students to participate in high school sports according to the sex that appears on their birth certificates.
Opponents say transgender students should be allowed to play sports according to the gender with which they identify. Supporters say it's unfair to girls to compete against those who have a genetic advantage.
A nearly identical bill last year never made it to the Senate floor. This year, it has gained momentum with Gov. Brian Kemp signaling he supports it.
