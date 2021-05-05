ATLANTA (CBS46) -- President Biden declared a major disaster in Georgia Wednesday in response to two days of destructive and deadly storms back in late-March.
North Georgia experienced severe weather, including tornadoes, on March 25 and 26, prompting the President to order Federal assistance to supplement local recovery efforts in the affected areas.
Fundings will be available to state, tribal, and local governments, along with some private non-profit organizations, for emergency work and repair and replacement of facilities damaged by the deadly storms that affected Coweta, Fannin, Gilmer, Heard, Lumpkin, Pickens, Rabun, and White counties. Officials noted that funding is also available for hazard mitigation measures throughout the state.
Leda M Khoury was named the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery efforts throughout the affected region by Robert J. Fenton, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Department of Homeland Security.
Government leaders such as Governor Brian Kemp and Georgia’s U.S. Senators Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have toured the destruction in Newnan.
The aid will be made available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments, and certain private non-profit organizations on a cost-sharing basis emergency work. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.
U.S. Senator Ossoff released a statement on the funding:
"After surveying the tornado damage in Newnan and Coweta County, it was clear to Senator Rev. Warnock and me that a Major Disaster Declaration was necessary. We conveyed that need to the White House and FEMA, and I am grateful to President Biden for sending this help to Georgia.”
Senators Rev. Warnock and Ossoff along with Congressman Drew Ferguson sent a letter to President Biden asking for funding.
