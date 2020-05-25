Georgia sets guidelines to resume filming

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia has become a hub for Hollywood films and moviemakers are eager to get back to work. Governor Brian Kemp supports the idea.
With help from local production companies and studios, Kemp recently released and 11-page document outlining health and safety guidelines to get cameras rolling.
Georgia is home to some of Hollywood’s biggest films, from franchises like Marvel movies and hit TV shows like "The Walking D"ead and Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”
JJ Madaris is a Newnan native and long time special effects coordinator.
“One of the most exciting shows I’ve worked was 'Stranger Things,;" he said.
So after more than 60 days without work due to COVID-19, Georgia’s lucrative TV and film production industry is ready to say 'action!'
“When we do go back I know it’s going to be hard. We know it’s going to be full speed,” he added.
The entertainment industry is a vital source of jobs in Georgia. Last year 391 film and television productions were made in our state; supporting more than 3,000 local businesses and bringing in nearly $10 billion of economic boost to the state.
In order to help restart production safely, Gov. Kemp released filming guidelines, which includes guidance for every part of a production including:
- Expect continued required social distancing, frequent hand washing, temperature checks and testing for everyone.
- Sets will be like fortresses with a limited number of people allowed
- Casting should be done remotely if possible.
- Actors should wear masks until they need to shoot.
- There will also be clear barriers between cast members until it’s time to begin filming.
- The production will have to keep records of the interactions between actors if distance cannot be maintained between them.
- Reduced number of background actors.
- Craft services should provide individual, prepackaged portions only.
There are so many other items on this list. The complete guidelines can be found on the Georgia Film website.
