ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced that Georgia’s employment sector hit a new record high in June of 2019. The commissioner reported more than 20,0000 jobs were added in the state of Georgia for the month of June.
Additionally, the commissioner reported claims for unemployment insurance were near record lows.
According to Mr. Butler, “The numbers for June are very impressive. We set yet another record for jobs, passing 4.6 million. Fewer people filed unemployment claims and our number of employed residents is climbing. There’s plenty to be encouraged about in the June report.”
The State Labor Commissioner said the national unemployment rate increased 0.1 percent points in June. The national unemployment rate now stands at 3.7 percent. However, Georgia’s rate dropped 0.1 percentage points to settle at 3.7 percent.
In June of last year, Georgia’s unemployment rate sat at 3.9 percent. Georgia’s total number of jobs now stands at a whopping 4.61 million, a new record for the state.
According to a press release from the Georgia Department of Labor, Georgia had four job sectors that added more than 2,000 jobs in June:
- Education/health services, 3,600
- Information, 2,900
- Professional/business services, 2,700
- Leisure/hospitality, 2,200
