(CBS46) – Georgia’s unemployment rate plummeted to fewer than 175,000 in October, tying the state’s record low set nearly 20 years ago.
“We had a record-setting month in October and that always stands out,” State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said. “It was 2001 when we last saw the number of unemployed this low in Georgia.”
New highs for jobs and employment were reached as well, with records set among several job sectors.
Georgia added over 5,000 jobs in October, pushing the total to 4.64 million jobs – another new record for the state. That number is up more than 72,000 since last year.
In addition, Georgia also set records for the most jobs ever in leisure/hospitality, education/health and financial activities. The number of employed residents climbed in October by nearly 13,000, pushing Georgia’s employed to nearly 5 million.
But while Georgia’s overall unemployment rate fell in October, new claims for unemployment increased by 29 percent that month. According to the Georgia Department of Labor, new unemployment claims had been down by about 11 percent compared to October 2018.
