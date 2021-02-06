Georgia set another somber record for the number of daily COVID-19 deaths Saturday, with nearly 200 reported.
As the pandemic continues surging nationwide, the Georgia Department of Health reported 179 deaths Saturday, with a staggering 3,285 confirmed coronavirus cases.
