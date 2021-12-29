ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia has set a new single-day record for positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
GPDH says that 19,124 PCR and antigen positives were reported by 2:50 p.m. Dec. 29. The previous one-day record was 13,296 on Jan. 8, 2020.
Additionally, more people than ever are being tested. 56,000 PCR tests were reported by 2:50 p.m. The old one-day record was approximately 52,000.
The average daily case numbers are up almost 700% since Thanksgiving. In the past 24 hours, one-third of COVID tests have come back positive.
As of Wednesday, the positivity rate in Georgia is 35%, which is almost seven times higher than the recommended 5%.
Hospitalizations are also up, but still less than what they were during the last two waves. There have been 94,250 total patients hospitalized, including 357 since Monday.
There have been 1,384,606 confirmed cases in Georgia, which includes an increase of 13,781 since Tuesday's report.
There have been 26,358 deaths in Georgia, including 45 new deaths since Tuesday's report.
Although the Omicron variant is highly contagious, it does appear to be less dangerous.
The Georgia Department of Health is asking people who believe they may be positive to avoid going to hospital emergency rooms unless they are in need of urgent medical treatment.
