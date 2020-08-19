ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia continues to trek an upward hike in the battle to contain the statewide spread of coronavirus as detailed in the White House's latest COVID report.

The report, released August 16, calls for the state to enact stricter face mask requirements and continue to increase testing. On Wednesday, Georgia Department of Public Health reported in increase of 2,391 cases, bringing the state total to 243,982.

The national average of positive cases per 100,000 population is 112, Georgia experienced 216 new cases per 100,000 population.

In the past three weeks Fulton, Gwinnett and Cobb have had the highest rate of positive cases.

On August 7, Governor Brian Kemp announced the opening of a mega testing site located in College Park near Hartsfield-Jackson International airport. The site has the capacity to test up to 5,000 people a day.

In an effort to aide the mitigation of the virus' spread, Kemp also issued a new Executive Order allowing local governments to put in place mask requirements; though he has continued to stray from issuing a statewide mask mandate.

"The epidemic in Georgia remains widespread across the state and statewide consistent mitigation is needed to improve the current community spread," states the report. "Georgia has seen early stability in new cases and a small decrease in test positivity over the past week, but a decline in tests performed. Testing must expand. Georgia’s small gains are fragile and statewide progress will require continued, expanded, and stronger mitigation efforts, including in all open schools."

One of the most at-risk communities for the virus is residents of assisted-living facilities. In Georgia a reported 4 percent of nursing homes have seen on average in increase of at least three individuals test positive each week.

Some facilities, such as Pruitt Health in DeKalb County, report they have 102 residents and 133 positive cases, meaning staff are also falling victim to the virus.

Though with the reopening of schools offering in-person class, more children have begun to test positive for the virus. In the first two weeks of August the state reported its youngest COVID-19 related death in Chatham County. In Cherokee County hundreds of students and school staff members also contracted the virus after just one week of in-person learning.

"Between August 8-14, on average, 261 patients with confirmed COVID-19 and 287 patients with suspected COVID-19 were reported as newly admitted each day to hospitals in Georgia," states the report.