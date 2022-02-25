ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is impacting families across Georgia. Of the 7,000 additional troops heading to Europe to support NATO operations, more than half are stationed in Fort Stewart, southwest of Atlanta.
The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team is part of the 3rd Infantry Division based at Fort Stewart. It’s known as “the Raider Brigade.” Approximately 3,800 soldiers – mostly from that combat team – are deploying to Europe, according to base officials.
“The Raider Brigade is trained and equipped to deter aggression and to reassure and defend our allies,” said Col. Pete Moon, the team’s commander, in a prepared statement.
Thursday, President Joe Biden made it clear that U.S. troops will not enter Ukraine, a country that is not a member of NATO.
“Let me say it again, our forces are not, and will not, engage in conflict with Russia in Ukraine,” said Biden. “Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but to defend our NATO allies are reassure those allies in the East.”
The additional forces will join elements of the 18th Airborne Corps based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, which has already deployed to the region.
Last week, an undisclosed number of Georgia National Guard troops with the 165th Airlift Wing deployed to Europe to help with logistical support and military aid.
Back at Fort Stewart, the army base posted a message on Facebook asking loved ones of soldiers not to mention on social media any specifics about where the troops are, who they are, or when they’re departing.
