Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger made the announcement that his office and the University of Georgia would be teaming up in an effort to review the state's signature matching system.
With this new oversight, Georgians can have more confidence in the state's absentee ballot system for elections in the future.
“We are confident that elections in Georgia are secure, reliable, and effective,” said Raffensperger. “Despite endless lawsuits and wild allegations from Washington, D.C. pundits, we have seen no actual evidence of widespread voter fraud, though we are investigating all credible reports. Nonetheless, we look forward to working with the University of Georgia on this signature match review to further instill confidence in Georgia’s voting systems.”
Researchers from UGA's School of Public and International Affairs are using methods that include randomized signature match studies of election materials used at county levels during the 2020 Presidential election. They will also be researching the processes by which counties performed signature-matching, and studying samples of signed envelopes from each county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.