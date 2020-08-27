ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Football practice has been temporarily suspended by the Georgia Southern Athletics Department after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19.
The players tested positive this week, however, the university's athletic department has not disclosed the number of players who contracted the virus.
"All proper procedures and protocols are being followed, including the quarantining of close contacts. The team underwent its weekly COVID-19 testing on Wednesday and a re-evaluation of practice will be made when the results return on Friday. We look forward to a resumption of football activities in the near future as we continue to prepare for our September 12 opener," said Georgia Southern Athletics Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.