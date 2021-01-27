The Georgia State men’s basketball program announced an update Wednesday that they have paused all team activities following several COVID-19 positive test results.
The pause has impacted the team's Tier one individuals which includes student-athletes, coaches, and support staff.
All activities will be paused for a minimum of seven days and those effected will remain in isolation per CDC guidelines, school officials told CBS46 News.
Due to the pause, the Sun Belt Conference series on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 29 and 30, with South Alabama has been postponed.
No decision as to when these games will be made up has been decided at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.