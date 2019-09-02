Georgia state parks to take in Hurricane Dorian evacuees

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- People and pets fleeing the impact of Hurricane Dorian are welcome to find refuge at Georgia state parks.

The Department of Natural Resources says, "Most cabins and campsites will be full through Labor Day, but open after Monday." To find a state park, click here.

As Hurricane Dorian neared the mainland over the weekend, Governor Kemp issued a mandatory evacuation for coastal Georgia counties east of I-95 to begin at noon on Monday. Contraflow of I-16 will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Those counties evacuated includes: Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Liberty, and McIntosh counties.

Georgia coastal counties under mandatory evacuation ahead of Hurricane Dorian

For find an open shelter, click here.

