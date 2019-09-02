ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- People and pets fleeing the impact of Hurricane Dorian are welcome to find refuge at Georgia state parks.
The Department of Natural Resources says, "Most cabins and campsites will be full through Labor Day, but open after Monday." To find a state park, click here.
As Hurricane Dorian neared the mainland over the weekend, Governor Kemp issued a mandatory evacuation for coastal Georgia counties east of I-95 to begin at noon on Monday. Contraflow of I-16 will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
Those counties evacuated includes: Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Liberty, and McIntosh counties.
For find an open shelter, click here.
