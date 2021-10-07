ATLANTA (CBS46) — A woman was seriously injured after she was "launched" off an overpass on Interstate 85 at approximately 4:05 p.m. Oct. 4 as a result of possible street racing, according to Georgia State Patrol.
According to GSP, Leslie Reese was standing outside of her car, which had broken down, in the emergency lane on I-85 where the interstate crosses over Piedmont Avenue. A car driven by Horace Maurice Dillard Jr. struck a Kia Optima, causing that driver to lose to control and travel into the right emergency lane.
Dillard's car then reportedly hit the Chevrolet Cruz driven by Reese, which resulted in her being launched off the bridge and landing on a lawn on Plasters Avenue NE.
Reese was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
Dillard, who was driving a Chevrolet Camaro, was arrested and charged with Serious Injury By Vehicle, Seat Belt Violation, Improper/Erratic Lane Change, Reckless Driving, Driving Too Fast for Conditions, Failure to Signal lane Change or Turn, Defective Tires and Speeding.
Dillard's bail has been set at $195,000.
