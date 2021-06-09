COLUMBUS, Ga. (CBS46) – A man is dead after a high-speed chase followed by a gun battle with police on Tuesday.
The pursuit started around 4 p.m. after Troup County Sheriff’s Office deputies saw a black BMW 545i on I-185 southbound going 93 mph in a 70 mph speed. Police attempted to stop the car, but the driver kept going.
A pursuit began and continued southbound on I-185 into Harris County. During the pursuit, a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy deployed stop sticks to disable the vehicle, but was unsuccessful. A Georgia State Patrol trooper and a Motor Carrier Compliance Division officer joined in the pursuit, which continued on I-185 into Columbus, where the driver got off the highway at exit 6, Macon Road. The driver struck a blue Toyota Corolla at the end of the exit ramp, then came to a stop in the eastbound lanes of Macon Road.
Police said that’s when the driver shot at officers with a handgun and a GSP trooper returned fire, striking the man multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in Columbus where he was pronounced dead.
There were no officers injured during the shooting incident. The driver of the Toyota Corolla involved in the collision was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The GBI is conducting an independent investigation. Once it’s completed, it will be turned over to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.
The driver was later identified as Kevin Christopher Caldwell, age 33, of Sharpsburg.
Anyone with information regarding should contact the GBI at (706) 565-7888. Tips can be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
