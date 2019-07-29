ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- CBS46 obtained exclusive information Saturday morning that the Georgia State Patrol has become the latest state agency hit by a possible ransomware attack.
According to GSP Lt. Stephanie Stallings, the attack was reported by a Georgia Department of Public Safety employee Friday morning.
“They just had a message pop up on their screen that looked a little strange,” Stallings said, adding that GSP then contacted the Georgia Technology Authority.
State experts began investigating the breach as a ransomware attack. The FBI confirmed it is assisting in the investigation.
Cyber expert Mark Rasch told CBS46, “What happens in a ransomware situation, the hacker gets into the computer system of the victim, and they encrypt or scramble everything on a computer or network.”
As of Monday morning, according to Stallings, the hackers had not asked for a payment to unscramble the computer systems. Even if the hackers do ask for a payment, she said, “the department will not pay a ransom.”
A week ago, the Lawrenceville Police Department was targeted by hackers in a cyber attack. As a result of ransomware found on the precinct's system, police were unable to access email or digital reports.
“In a ransomware attack such as this, certain data files that you use very frequently are encrypted by whoever this party is, so then you can't access them anymore,” explained Lt. Jake Parker of the Lawrenceville Police Department.
Prior to that cyber attack, Georgia court systems were impacted by malware. A spokesperson for the state said hackers used ransomware to hold several state court systems hostage.
Since the city of Atlanta's March 2018 cyber attack, which crippled the city's computer system and caused outages on customer-facing applications, agencies and municipalities have experienced various ransomware and hacker-related events.
The public should see little to no direct affect as a result of Friday’s cyber attack.
GSP has confirmed that while response time may be slightly delayed, there are other channels of communication allowing troopers to respond to accident scenes and perform other duties.
Stallings, the state patrol spokeswoman, told CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern, “If an agency is calling for Georgia State Patrol’s assistance -- if they have a crash they would like us to investigate -- just as it happened before we had laptop computers, those 911 centers and those agencies contact the Georgia State Patrol, our motor carrier via our communication centers, and they dispatch it over the radio just like we always have."
CBS46 will continue to update this story and provide updates at 6p on CBS46 News.
