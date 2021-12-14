ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia State Patrol announced they will be ramping up enforcement amid the holidays. It's all part of the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign aimed at curbing drunk driving.
The nationwide initiative, which runs from Dec. 15 through Jan. 2, increases law enforcement patrols with officers giving special attention to impaired drivers.
In 2019, GSP and other highway safety groups documented a sharp increase in fatal DUI-related crashes in the last 15 days of December than at any point during the year.
“The bottom line is all DUI and BUI deaths are completely preventable,” said Governor Brian Kemp.
GSP is also encouraging everyone to have a plan in place to help keep the roads safe.
“It falls back to a decision, right? You know, if you’ve had too much to drink, you can call someone to come get you,” said Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Officer Colonel Bernard Thomas.
Along with keeping an eye out for drunk drivers, GSP will also be targeting speeding, aggressive driving, reckless driving, distracted driving and enforcing Georgia’s seat belt and child passenger safety laws.
The Governor's Office of Highway Safety also offers the following tips for safe travels on Georgia roads during the holidays:
- Plan ahead with a designated driver. Don't wait until you've already started drinking.
- If you find yourself suddenly in need of a sober ride home, call a sober friend, taxi, rideshare service or use public transportation (although holiday schedules may be altered).
- If you're having a few family members or friends over to celebrate, be sure to have non-alcoholic drinks available to encourage designated drivers and be prepared to take keys away from anyone who tries to leave after drinking.
If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 9-1-1, GSP or your local law enforcement agency.
For more information, click here.
