Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Before heading out to celebrate the New Year, Georgia State Patrol is asking drivers to have a plan to get back home safely.
GSP and local police departments across Metro Atlanta are increasing their presence through New Year’s night.
Holli Rich says she will spend her New Year’s Eve away from the parties.
“I plan on going to church and bring in my New Year’s, and then I’m going to go to work, a little bit late,” Rich said.
Still, Rich says she wants to be safe on the roads. Georgia State Patrol is making sure having safe roads, free of drunk drivers is a priority.
“They should expect to see not only us, but other law enforcement agencies in larger numbers,” said GSP Post 48 Commander Stephanie Stallings. “They should expect to see us pulling people over,” she said.
Stallings says 11 people have died in car accidents since December 28th. Twenty-six people have died this holiday season. Drinking and driving is a top concern.
“A level of impairment is different for every person, so you’re the only one that knows what that level of impairment can be and where your threshold is,” Stallings said. “My advice is to plan for a ride anyway. It’s so easy to get a ride.”
While GSP won’t say the exact streets where DUI stops will be set up, they will focus on club zones and high traffic areas.
“Our night hawk DUI task force, they do spend a lot of time in the Buckhead area,” Stallings said. “A lot of areas where there are clubs, where persons are known to go and have a great time, but then sometimes don’t prepare for that ride afterwards. Sometimes high traffic areas, those are areas you can find us in,” Stallings said.
The goal is to be safe than sorry, and ring in the New Year with care.
“Just be safe and think about your family and your friends so that you all can bring in the New Year and continue to bring in the New Year,” Rich said.
For the 10th year, Woodstock Police will be offering free rides. They've partnered with a towing company to offer free towing as well as long as you live within a reasonable distance of Woostock. Arrangements can be made by calling officers directly at 404-740-4502. The initiative will run from 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
AAA also offers free rides for members and non-members in Georgia. Potential riders can call 855 286-9246. The program ends at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
