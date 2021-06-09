ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia State Patrol have confirmed that they have been involved in an officer-involved shooting on the south side of Atlanta.
GSP tells us the incident took place this afternoon near the I-285 and I-85 interchange, south of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
We do know that one person has been shot by GSP, according to a spokesperson, however, we do not know the circumstances surrounding the shooting at this time.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they have been notified and requested on the scene, but did not provide any other detail.
CBS46 has a a crew on the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.