Body-cam footage captured the tense moments leading up to a controversial officer involved shooting from last year in Atlanta.
Georgia State Trooper First Class Brandon Byrd pursued a stolen rental car on Leslie Street; however, when the driver attempted to pull away, Byrd fired his weapon, killing Andrew Smyrna.
“To lose him is like a piece of my heart has been taken out of me that can never be replaced, never,” Andrew's mother Ingrid Smyrna said.
Ingrid Smyrna not only endured the pain of losing her son, she also recently learned the officer involved would not face criminal charges.
“My son is not a violent young man. He would never turn a car toward a police officer. He would never do that. He was going in the other direction,” Ingrid Smyrna said.
Dekalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston spent months investigating the case and determined that Trooper Byrd was within his legal rights to use deadly force.
“From that officer’s testimony and the physical evidence that was collected, including the body cam it was reasonable for Trooper Byrd to believe that that car could be used as an offensive weapon against him and placing his life in danger which would then trigger his ability to use deadly force under the law,” Boston said.
Smyrna family attorney Thomas Reynolds argues the body-cam footage clearly shows the car traveling in the opposite direction of the officer and therefore he believes the DA got it wrong.
“There has to be somebody who takes responsibility and accountability for this loss. We have someone who was an innocent, unarmed person that was shot by officers and we’re getting the same script that we hear across the nation about someone being in fear of their life,” Roberts said.
It's important to point out that Atlanta Police were first to respond to this incident but were not able to pursue the car because of a no chase policy.
That's when the State Patrol got involved and legally pursued the suspect.
