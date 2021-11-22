ATLANTA (CBS46) — We have officially kicked off the Thanksgiving holiday season. Many of us will be hitting Georgia roads and highways on our way to see loved ones and celebrate the holiday. In fact, The Georgia State Patrol said AAA estimated 1.6 million Georgians will hit the rd this week. The GSP says the number tragedies suffered on those roads this time last year was disheartening.
“Last year we had one of the highest vehicle fatalities in 7 years with 24 people die on the roadways,” said Allen Poole Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
Of those 24, officials told CBS46 NEWS 10 were not wearing seat belts. In an effort to make this a safer holiday travel season than its predecessor, the agency said troopers will be out in full force working to make click it or ticket more than just a catch phrase.
“They will be looking for speeders, distracted, impaired and unbelted drivers,” Poole explained.
The reason is simple.
“Wearing your seatbelt is the single most important thing that you can do to save your life in a crash,” said Colonel Chris Wright Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety.
Because GSP said the numbers don’t lie.
“58% of all fatalities are unbelted, 24% are impaired and almost 90% involve some form of human error,” Wright explained.
“If you’re pulled over by an officer, expect to be ticketed because, today is your warning,” Poole said.
