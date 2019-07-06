FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Seven travelers have died after a collision involving five vehicles Saturday afternoon in northeast Georgia.
Georgia State Patrol tells FOX Carolina the collision unfolded around 1:45 p.m. near mile marker 160 in Franklin County. According to troopers, a Ford Excursion SUV was traveling north on I-85 when it crossed through the median for unknown reasons into the southbound lanes. We're told the Excursion struck a Chevrolet van that was traveling south in the left lane, causing that van to strike a Ford E350 van traveling south in the right lane.
GSP says two other vehicles were involved, but only dealt with minor damage from the first two impacts.
Troopers say all four occupants in the Chevrolet van were killed on the scene. The Ford Excursion was carrying six total passengers, and as of writing GSP confirmed three were killed. The remaining three were transported to a nearby hospital via EMS. We're told one patient was in critical condition, and the other two patients were stable.
No injuries were reported from the Ford E350.
GSP says family notifications have not been made, thus names and ages of the victims are unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.