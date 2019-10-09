ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A Georgia State Patrol trooper was fired after his arrest on Wednesday.
The GBI started investigating officer Timothy Williams after he was allegedly involved in a physical altercation in a Dalton home on September 16. Authorities have not released further information about the incident.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety told CBS46 that William’s was fired immediately after his arrest.
He was taken into custody to Whitfield County Jail and charged with False Statements and Writings.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
