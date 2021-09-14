A Georgia State Patrol trooper is lucky to be alive after his vehicle was struck early Tuesday morning.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, it happened on Interstate 75 in Tift County.
Trooper Wright's car was struck from the rear by a tractor-trailer that failed to move over.
The force of the collision pushed Wright's vehicle into the guardrail.
The trooper only received minor injuries, according to GPS.
GPS is reminding the public that they are supposed to move over if they see a first responder on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.