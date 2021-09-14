TROOPER WRIGHT PATROL CAR

Georgia State Patrol trooper's car demolished. Courtesy of Georgia Department of Public Safety. 

A Georgia State Patrol trooper is lucky to be alive after his vehicle was struck early Tuesday morning.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, it happened on Interstate 75 in Tift County.

Trooper Wright's car was struck from the rear by a tractor-trailer that failed to move over.

The force of the collision pushed Wright's vehicle into the guardrail.

The trooper only received minor injuries, according to GPS.

GPS is reminding the public that they are supposed to move over if they see a first responder on the road.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

