ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dozens of Georgia State Patrol troopers are out of a job after cheating on an online exam.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety announced 30 troopers were fired Wednesday morning after an investigation into cheating that happened when the troopers were cadets last year.
The members of the 106th GSP trooper school cheated on an online exam for the speed detection operator component of the academy curriculum, according to Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Mark McDonough. Their class graduated in August.
"It’s a punch in the gut," he said when speaking with reporters Wednesday afternoon. "This goes to our very core values."
In addition to the 30 who were fired Wednesday, one trooper was fired in October, a second resigned, and a third is on military leave. That is the entire 106th trooper school.
The investigation started in October and concluded earlier this month.
McDonough said it started when a civilian came forward to report that she took the test for one of the cadets after the cadet provided his password for her to sign in to take the test. When that trooper was questioned, he admitted having knowledge of others who cheated. That trooper was fired in October and the investigation continued, leading to the 30 fired Wednesday.
"Every single one of them ended up admitting to cheating and the means by which they cheated," said McDonough.
The cheating included sharing answers with each other and looking up answers online. McDonough said they also used group chats online to "get their stories straight for the when the investigation started."
McDonough said in the future they will give the exam in a traditional classroom setting and no longer have cadets take it on their own online.
The troopers in question have written about 133 speeding tickets in the few months they've been patrolling Georgia roads. McDonough said they will notify the court systems that the troopers were fired.
With 30 troopers off the road, he said they will move around resources as needed to cover those open positions until the next academy graduates in May.
He also said he's requested the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council conduct an audit into the GSP training department.
The '106 Trooper School Class', listed below, graduated in August 2019.
