ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia State University announced Friday that it will postpone its Saturday game at Charlotte due to COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing.
The teams were scheduled to play at Charlotte’s Jerry Richardson Stadium Saturday at noon; however, it is not yet been determined when the game could be rescheduled, school officials told CBS46 News.
Georgia State is scheduled to host East Carolina Oct. 3 at noon at Center Parc Stadium.
