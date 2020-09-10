ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia State University announced Thursday that their quarterback, Mikele Colasurdo, has been cleared to return to the field.
The South Carolina freshman took to social media to discuss his bout with COVID-19 over the summer.
“I’m very thankful to be able to put this behind me and return to the game I love,” Colasurdo said.
Colasurdo's initial cardiac follow-up indicated possible myocarditis; however, after further cardiac evaluation it was confirmed that he does not suffer from myocarditis, school officials told CBS46 News.
“I really appreciate all the support from our coaches and our trainers and medical staff for all they are doing to protect our health. I’m excited to be back on the field," said Colasurdo.
Authorities say Colasurdo has begun a phased return to practice.
