ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia State University saw its largest enrollment and largest freshman class in history when classes started.
The school said overall enrollment topped 54,000 with more than 5,200 incoming freshmen starting at the Atlanta campus. An additional 2,500 freshmen were starting at GSU's Perimeter College campuses.
Overall, the school said students from 49 states and more than 167 nations and territories are part of the student population.
“While some may find it surprising that Georgia State is setting enrollment records during a pandemic, the value of a college education has never been higher,” said GSU senior vice president for student success Timothy Renick.
