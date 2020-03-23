ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) State representative Nikema Williams has confirmed that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Last Monday night, Williams says she was feeling ill and was tested for the flu and strep throat, both of which came back negative. After a colleague in the state Senate tested positive and another was hospitalized with a respiratory illness, Williams was able to get tested for the coronavirus on Thursday.
Rep. Williams says she was told the results would take five to seven days and detailed how agonizing thew wait was. Sunday afternoon, Williams received a call informing her that she in fact, tested positive for coronavirus.
Williams says people should stay home, practice social distancing and use caution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.