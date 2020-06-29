ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “We do not plan on stopping anytime soon. The only way will stop is if our goal is met,” Gary Stokes said.
Gary stokes told CBS46 today, June 29, marks day 17. That’s the number of days he and other protesters have occupied the parking lot of the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed by an Atlanta Police Officer.
“We are trying to show city officials and city leaders that we are just here for a peace monumental center on behalf of the Rayshard Brooks family,” Stokes explained.
He said protesters are surviving and continuing their efforts thanks to donations from the community. That now includes a Georgia state senator.
“We wanted to make sure those people who were really standing out there protesting and demonstrating and remaining on that property continuing to march every day could have some nutrition,” Senator Donzella James told CBS46.
Senator James said she alongside Ashanti Films provided fresh food, clothing, sanitizer, and face masks to demonstrators. She’s also working to help them reach their goal by reaching out to the property owner of the Wendy’s.
“To ask him if this can be given to the City of Atlanta. Donate it so they can put a community center there,” Senator James explained.
Protesters say they aren’t breaking any laws, and that they were given permission by the property owner of the Wendy’s to occupy the parking lot while they protest.
