ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The hustle and bustle on the Georgia State campus can be heard loud in clear in downtown Atlanta, but nothing louder than the voices of students.
Coronavirus is the topic of conversation on campus these days and it has many students concerned for their health.
“I don’t even want to go to the library right now because I don’t feel as though things are kept as sanitary as they should be,” Student Cameron Callahan said.
Cameron Callahan is one of more than 15,000 who signed this online petition requesting that the university switch to online classes only until further notice.
“At least give us an option to at least stay healthy for the remainder of this semester so it doesn’t impact our grades or projects that we’re working on right now,” Callahan said.
“I would personally prefer to be in a classroom setting, but I understand the need for safety. I understand that for the most part everybody should have the option of wanting to do online classes,” Student Joliyana Riddick said.
Not everyone supports the idea but would certainly understand if it becomes the new norm.
“I don’t love the idea of finishing my degree online. I really think you benefit learning from someone the most person to person,” Student Jake Zerkel said.
Provost Wendy Hensel released the following statement:
The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priority. We welcome and appreciate the perspectives of all members of our university community. Georgia State leadership has been continuously monitoring developments related to COVID-19 (coronavirus) and developing thoughtful and coordinated plans to safeguard our community. While the current risk level associated with COVID-19 is low, the situation is rapidly evolving, and much remains unknown. As a result, we have been following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Georgia Department of Public Health and the University System of Georgia. We are working hard to ensure we are able to deliver the educational programs and support services our students need throughout this public health challenge.
